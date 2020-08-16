VIDEO: Asim Riaz gives fans 'Dhoom' feels as he rides his superbike; Zareen Khan goes 'Woah, what a Beast'

Asim Riaz flaunted his 'swag' as he rode a superbike and Bollywood star Zareen Khan was left awestruck by it. Take a look at the Bigg Boss 13 finalist's recent video here.

Asim Riaz is a charmer. Ever since his stint in Bigg Boss 13, the Kashmiri model-actor has been making heads turn. While fans have been yearning to see him in a show, Asim is keeping his fans engaged with his spectacular music videos and social media posts. The handsome hunk is quite active on social media, and never misses any chance to share glimpses from his personal and professional life with fans through various platforms. Recently, Asim shared a video of himself, and it gave out major 'Dhoom' feels as he rode a superbike.

The BB 13 finalist flaunted his 'swag' as he controlled an appealing modified racing bike, and fans couldn't stop gushing over it. Interestingly, Asim also twinned with the white-black two-wheeler, as donned a monochrome attire. With hair neatly set, black goggles, a silver watch tied on the wrist, and a silver chain, Asim looked extremely dapper. His accessories and shoes enhanced and complimented his look completely. Within moments of Asim sharing this 'dope' video, his fans went bonkers and showered him with immense praises.

Not only fans but Bollywood star Zareen Khan also couldn't stop gawking for Asim's post and wrote a sweet comment for him. Zareen commented, 'Woah, what a beast.' The actress has been supporting Asim since his BB 13 days and had even expressed her wish to see Asim lift the winner's trophy of the show.

Take a look at Asim's awe-inspiring video here:

Meanwhile, Asim and his ladylove Himanshi Khurana's much-awaited song by Arijit Singh 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' released recently. The music video received an overwhelming response, and the duo is already set to enthrall fans with their fourth song together in the coming days. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

