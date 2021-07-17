VIDEO: Check out the sangeet rehearsal of the newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are seen practicing for their sangeet in the video.

The wedding of the popular couple, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar took place on July 16, 2021. The preparation for the wedding had started months before the actual event. There was a beautiful function of sangeet and mehndi, as the couple enjoyed the time with their close friends and families. There were numerous pictures and video shares of wedding functions and the grand wedding day.

In the latest video of the lovely couple, we can see Rahul and Disha doing the dance rehearsal for their sangeet function. The duo is seen practicing on a huge stage with a team, directing them. The sangeet hall is decorated with multiple chandeliers and beautiful seating arrangement. In one of the videos shared by the fans of Dishul, we can see Disha practicing for the dance on ‘Le Ja Le Ja’. She is seen wearing a yellow suit and red chooda and she looks spectacular in her simple attire.

See the rehearsal video here:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar looked spectacular in their wedding attire. The wedding was a close-knit affair as there were only relatives and some close friends on the show. After the wedding, there was a grand reception which included the whole team of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and other friends of the lovely couple. Disha and Rahul also danced on the eve of their wedding.

