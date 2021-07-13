VIDEO: Disha Parmar’s girl gang grooves on ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ at the bachelorette party of actress

Disha Parmar has a fun bachelorette as her girl gang dances on the popular song as they rejoice on the wedding announcement of the former.

Actress Disha Parmar and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya have set their wedding date as 16th July. As the wedding day is coming closer the couple is seen enjoying the time with their friends and family. Disha Parmar had her bachelorette yesterday at her home with her girl gang. The actress had fun goofing around with her friends and enjoying the party. In the latest video shared by a friend of the actress, she offers a glimpse of the bachelorette party.

In the video shared by Disha Parmar’s friend, we can see the girls dancing to the tunes of the popular Shahrukh Khan and Rani Mukharjee song ‘Koi Mil Gaya' from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The girls are seen dancing around as their friend Disha Parmar has found someone and she is going to be wedded very soon. She wrote in the caption, “Koi mil gaya meri best friend ko.”

See video here: Click

The most adorable couple on television and social media, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are finally going to tie the knot soon. The couple has earlier shared a video of their sangeet dance rehearsal as they followed the rhythm and danced beautifully together. The wedding invitations are already out and the couple had also shared them on their social media handles as they asked for the blessings and wishes of their fans. The couple will be getting married in Mumbai.

Credits :Vedika Bhandari Instagram

