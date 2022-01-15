VIDEO: Divyanka Tripathi wishes Vivek Dahiya on engagement anniversary, says ‘All I do is think about you’

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular and highly appreciated actresses of the television industry. She is known for her acting chops and fashion sense. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is married to actor Vivek Dahiya and the couple has been together for more than five years now. Divyanka has shared a video on social media as she reveals that today (15 January) is their engagement anniversary.

Divyanka Tripathi has shared a video from her beach vacation; she is seen donning a floral breezy dress and Vivek Dahiya sported a casual look with a black T-shirt and blue denims. The couple is wearing sunglasses as they enjoy a ride in the ocean water. Divyanka has shared in the post, “Today was our very hush hush Engagement few years back! How we surprised ourselves & others by taking a leap of faith. How much we have evolved together since that day! I do things for myself, yet, while being absorbed too, you are always in back of my mind & "All I do is think about you". Happy Engagement Anniversary honey @vivekdahiya #EngagementAnniversary #Divek”.

See post here:

Divyanka Tripathi was last seen in the stunt reality show Kharton Ke Khiladi 11, in which she became the first runner up. The actress was recently seen in music video of the song Babul Ka Vedha, in which she plays a Punjabi bride. Vivek Dahiya has also released his new music video, ‘Main Kameena’, in which he has donned a completely new look.



