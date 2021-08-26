Video: Erica Fernandes shares her different onscreen looks; Asks fans which one they like

Erica Fernandes is one of the most famous actresses. She is currently seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. Erica has shared a video on her Instagram handle and showed different onscreen looks of hers. She has shared the looks of her onscreen role Sonakshi. And even asked fans to comment on which one they liked. Fans were also quick enough to respond and flooded her comment section.

In the video, Erica is seen donning a saree, salwar kurta, and more ethnic wear. She writes, “Switching from offscreen to onscreen. Which of these onscreen looks do you like ? I wanna know.” One of the users wrote, “You look damn beautiful in that last red suit.” Another user writes, “We like your every look because you can slay in every look.” A fan writes, “What a truly amazing and wonderful girl you are. Your beauty is worthy of more merit than it earns.”

The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Viewers love her and Shaheer Sheikh’s onscreen chemistry in the show. This is the third season of the popular show and its focuses on their mother and father's responsibility.

In the show, the current track is focusing on Ayushmann, who is the son of Dev and Sonakshi. Amid this, the reports are coming in that the show is going off air due to poor TRP. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will be replacing it, but no official confirmation has been given till now.

