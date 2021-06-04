VIDEO: Gauahar Khan’s latest dance moves create waves on the internet; Hubby Zaid Darbar calls her ‘Hottie’

Gauahar Khan entertains her fans with her stunning dance moves on the latest trend on social media. Her husband appreciates her dance and says it's on point.

The fabulous actress and dancer Gauahar Khan is very popular on social media. The actress has a huge fan following and they love to see the fun videos posted by her. She is married to Zaid Darbar, the son of the legendary musician Ismail Darbar. The couple got married last year on 25th December. Gauahar Khan also shares videos and pictures with her husband. In her latest post, she is following a new dance trend on social media as she dances magnificently in a video.

The beautiful Gauahar Khan is creating waves with her new dance video. She looks charming in her white and red attire as she makes heads turn with her moves. She is wearing a white crop top and red track pants in the video. Seeing her dance, her hubby has dropped a comment, “On point Hottie.” The actress had written in the caption, “Drop a heart of any color of your choice.”

The actress keeps entertaining her fans by posting content along with her husband. She had posted another dance video a few days back with her husband, which was very much loved and appreciated by her fans. The couple had colour coordinated their clothes in the shades of red and white. Zaid Darbar wrote in the comment section, “Finally we did this trend” as they looked gorgeous dancing together. The actress was the winner of Bigg Boss 7 and semi-finalist in the stunt show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. She has also been part of web shows like Parchhayee and Tandav.

