VIDEO: Hansika Motwani adds her own spin to the meme of Rakhi Sawant from Bigg Boss; Leaves netizens in splits

Hansika Motwani shares her take on the famous Rakhi Sawant meme from Bigg Boss composed by Yashraj Mukhate.

Hansika Motwani is a very popular name in the entertainment industry. The actress has done numerous roles since her childhood and is part of both Bollywoood and the South film industry. The actress is here to beat away your Monday blues as she posted a funny video of herself on social media. In the video, she is seen enacting the hilarious meme of Rakhi Sawant from Bigg Boss, which was recreated by the popular music composer Yashraj Mukhate.

The meme is from Rakhi Sawant’s stay in Bigg Boss 14, where she entered as a challenger. In the video, she is seen throwing tantrum as she is searching for her water bottle and asks Bigg Boss to rewind the tapes to find out who threw her bottle in the swimming pool. She said, “Bigg Boss mera bottle kisne swimming pool me feka. Bigg Boss aap please saare take rewind karo or check karo… kya hai saandhni thi?”

Hansika Motwani was recently seen at the wedding of her brother Prashant. Her brother tied the wedding knot with the TV actress Muskaan. Their wedding was in Udaipur and it was a lavish royal theme wedding. There were many performances and Hansika was seen participating in all the functions. Hansika added glitz to the spectacular wedding celebration. She has worked in numerous TV shows and movies till now. She will be soon seen in her upcoming movie Maha.



