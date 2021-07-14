VIDEO: Hina Khan grooves as her 'Baarish Ban Jaana' music video achieves another milestone

Hina Khan's music video titled ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ achieved another milestone.

In a recent Instagram post, was seen all excited as her latest music video, ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ achieved another milestone. The video created a record of the fastest 3 million reels on Instagram. Hina took to the photo-sharing application and dropped a video. She was seen grooving over ‘Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka’, sung by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. Sharing the clip Hina wrote, “My HAAL after hitting fastest 3 MILLION REELS on Instagram #BaarishBanJaana It’s pouring Reels Yaaayyyy”. She further thanked her fans and said, “Keep them coming everyone. And a big Thank you Guys.”

Scores of Hina’s fans and followers showered love on her fresh post. One of the users wrote, “Awesome”. Another one said, “Keep rocking”. Many followers also bombarded the post with heart and fire emoticons. Besides her fans, Stebin Ben also commented and said, “Haaal toh abhi first class hai Because we are the fastest 3 Million on Reels …” Hina Khan is one of the most popular Television stars who never fails to impress the audience with her impeccable acting skills. She is known for her power-packed performances in films and serials. Her recent music video ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ alongside Shaheer Sheikh has won hearts.

Click HERE to see the video.

Earlier, Hina shared another clip from the song and wrote, “Baarish Ban Jaana hits 100 MILLION+ views on YouTube in JUST 20 DAYS!!! Somewhere up in the sky my DAD is showering his blessings! Thank you GOD. This song has hit so many milestones since it’s release. Thank you everyone for making this song a hit and very very special!”

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

