VIDEO: Hina Khan looks dapper in black crop top and denims as she hops on an Instagram trend

is one of the most loved and highly popular actors on social media. The actress often shares pictures and videos of herself for fans. She is also one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry, and people love her unique fashion sense. The actress has recently shared a video of herself as she grooves along with the popular song Laila.

Hina Khan is looking gorgeous in the latest video as she tries on a new trend on Instagram where she had recorded herself dance. She is looking gorgeous in a black crop top and blue designer denims. Her hair is straightened in the video and she had accessorized her look with a golden lock chain. Her makeup is flawless as she flaunts her pink lipstick, while she grooves along with the tunes of the beautiful song Laila from the Movie Laila Majnu.

See video here- Click