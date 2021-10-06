VIDEO: Jay Bhanushali reveals secret to his entry into BB house as he grooves with Mahhi Vij on Jalebi Baby

Published on Oct 06, 2021 02:42 PM IST  |  3.9K
   
VIDEO: Jay Bhanushali reveals secret to his entry into BB house as he grooves with Mahhi Vij on Jalebi Baby
Advertisement

In the recent reel video shared on the Instagram handle of Jay Bhanushali, he is seen grooving on the beats of the song Jalebi Baby. Jay is one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, which is hosted by Salman Khan. He entered the house on 2nd October and he was the first confirmed contestant of the season. In the video shared on his social media, he is seen moving out of his house with a suitcase.

Jay is seen saying to his wife Mahhi Vij that he is leaving his home as nobody loves him. So Mahhi says that jalebi is being made in the home today, hearing which he becomes very excited. The voice-over was part of a famous 90s ad. Then they start grooving on the song Jalebi Baby. But Mahhi tells him that he will get jalebi in Bigg Boss house. So Jay makes a crying face and moves away with the luggage. 

The caption read, "The secret to the entry into the Bigg Boss house #KahaniGharGharKi @mahhivij".

See video here: Click

Jay Bhanushali made his acting debut with the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He also worked in other TV shows including Kayamath, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Nach Baliye 5, Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India, etc. He has also worked in popular movies like Hate Story 2, Desi Kattey, Ek Paheli Leela, etc. At present, he is among the most famous contestants of the show Bigg Boss 15.

Also read- Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Jay Bhanushali loses calm on Pratik Sehajpal: There are no rules once you touch my collar

Advertisement

Credits: Jay Bhanushali instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All