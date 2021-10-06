VIDEO: Jay Bhanushali reveals secret to his entry into BB house as he grooves with Mahhi Vij on Jalebi Baby

In the recent reel video shared on the Instagram handle of Jay Bhanushali, he is seen grooving on the beats of the song Jalebi Baby. Jay is one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, which is hosted by . He entered the house on 2nd October and he was the first confirmed contestant of the season. In the video shared on his social media, he is seen moving out of his house with a suitcase.

Jay is seen saying to his wife Mahhi Vij that he is leaving his home as nobody loves him. So Mahhi says that jalebi is being made in the home today, hearing which he becomes very excited. The voice-over was part of a famous 90s ad. Then they start grooving on the song Jalebi Baby. But Mahhi tells him that he will get jalebi in Bigg Boss house. So Jay makes a crying face and moves away with the luggage.

The caption read, "The secret to the entry into the Bigg Boss house #KahaniGharGharKi @mahhivij".

See video here: Click