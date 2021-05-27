VIDEO: Karenvir Bohra enjoys playing with his youngest daughter Gia’s cheeks; Rashami Desai reacts

Karenvir Bohra shares another video of his daughter Gia. In the video, he is seen playing with her.

Karenvir Bohra is one proud father of three lovely daughters. He is a doting dad and perfectly handles all responsibilities. He and his wife Teejay welcomed their third daughter Gia in 2020. They are now parents to three girls Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa. Gia is now five months old and has a page on Instagram. He recently shared a video of her on his Instagram handle and it will surely make your day. The actor is seen playing with her. Celebrities have also reacted to the video.

Sharing the video, Karenvir wrote, “@bombaysunshine : what will you eat for breakfast? Me: cheeeeeeeeeeeeks @thebabysnowflake.” In the video, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor is seen playing with her cheeks. Actress dropped a heart-eyed emoji in the comment section. TV actress Sara Arfeen Khan also left a comment saying, "KV she’s gonna get back at you for all the cheekyness." Fans also reacted to the video and wrote, "Awwww lovely." Gia Vanessa looks adorable in the video.

Recently, the actor had also shared a video where he was seen getting a head massage from his daughter Vienna. He called it the best head massage.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Karenvir always shares cute videos of his daughters on social media. He enjoys spending time with them. He is a well-known actor in the television industry. He has been missing from the screen. He has been a part of many hit serials like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat among others.

