VIDEO: Karenvir Bohra gets ‘Best head massage" by daughter Vienna; Rashami Desai calls him ‘Luckiest father’

Actor Karenvir Bohra has shared a video clip of his daughter giving him a massage. The actor is completely enjoying the moment.

Karenvir Bohra is making most of his lockdown times with his family. He always shares videos and pictures of his daughters. His Instagram feed is filled with precious moments of father and daughter. The actor and his wife Teejay Sidhu is one of the cutest couples in the television industry. They have recently welcomed their third daughter. He is a responsible husband when it comes to performing duties for his children. The actor has now dropped a sweet video on his Instagram.

In the video clip, he is seen lying down on the couch and his daughter Vienna is giving him a massage with her tiny hands. She is dressed in a black and white striped full-sleeved tee. As the actor was getting a massage, he decided to capture the moment in a video. He captioned the video as ‘When your daughter learns to give you the best head massage.” He even asked her from where she learned to give head massages. The small clip will melt your heart.

Actress also reacted to the video and dropped a comment saying ‘Godddd..the best feeling and luckiest father.” Actor Manav Gohil dropped the heart emojis in the comment section. Barkha Sengupta wrote, “Awww blessed u are @karanvirbohra.”

The actor is a known face of the television industry. He has been part of many popular shows but his role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Prem was highly appreciated and still fresh in the minds of the audience.

