Video: Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Parth Samthaan & Aamna Sharif groove to the beats of Urvashi song

Actors Aamna Sharif and Parth Samthaan are very close and share a strong bond. They are always seen sharing pictures on social media. Recently, they shared a video that has left their fans in awe. The actors were seen dancing to the beat of a popular song Urvashi. The duo was seen giving a desi twist to the most happening Instagram video. To note, Will Devane's song is trending on social media, and many celebrities are seen grooving to it.

Parth who played Anurag Basu and Aamna Sharif, who played Komolika in the show was instead seen dancing on Urvashi Urvashi song. Their dance steps were the same as the ones seen in Will Devane's song. Towards the end of the video, the actor was seen doing ’s iconic step of the song, Ek Pal Kya Jeena from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Parth posted this video on his Instagram account and wrote, Taking it easy with @aamnasharifofficial #urvashi #takeiteasy #trendingreels.” The actress commented also.

She wrote, “How I fell in this one.” Shubhaavi Choksey commented, “Hhahahaha dam cute” One of the users wrote, “yeh tumhara goof ups rukega nahi...samajh gayi main!!”

On the work front, Parth was seen in the web series, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. His role was highly appreciated by fans. Aamna will be seen in the web series Damaged 3. The actress will be making her debut in a web series. She shared her first look on Instagram. She is looking like a tough and fierce cop. She also introduced her character name ‘Meet DSP Rashmi Singh.’ Yes, she will be essaying the role of a police officer. was seen in the second season of Damaged.

