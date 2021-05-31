VIDEO: KKK 11's Nikki Tamboli looks gorgeous in a lilac strapless gown; Abhinav Shukla reacts

Nikki Tamboli is currently in Cape Town where she is shooting for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has shared a video of her in which she looks beautiful.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli became a household name after her stint in the reality show. She surely knows how to make head turns from her impeccable fashion sense. Although she didn't win the title, she made it to the grand finale. The actress is currently in Cape Town to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with the other celebrities. She has been posting pictures of enjoying herself at the beach and now she has shared a gorgeous video of herself on Instagram.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she wrote, ‘You have my heart.’ In the video, we can see the actress dressed in a lilac strapless gown. She has teamed it with and diamond necklace and strappy heels. She has pulled her hair back with a mid-partition and styled it with wavy ponytail. Her makeup is also on point. Shimmery eye shadow with highlighted cheeks, mascara and glossy lips make her look beautiful.

Abhinav Shukla also reacted saying ‘Ok’. Fans have called her hottie. One of the users wrote, ‘I can’t take my eyes off on you’.

To note, her brother passed away due to COVID-19. He was admitted to the hospital for it. Her first Punjabi music video is also going to release soon. She has shared the teaser of the song.

