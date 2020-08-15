VIDEO: Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya and team celebrate Independence Day in the most unique way

Shraddha Arya and Kundali Bhagya team members have a unique way to wish fans on Independence Day 2020. You don't want to miss.

Freedom means different to different to people. As we celebrate 74th Independence Day in India, many celebrities extended their wish on social media. From Shaheer Sheikh, Kapil Sharma to , Shivangi Joshi, everyone has wished the fans in their own unique way. But it is Kundali Bhagya's team which have come with the most unique way to wish. Shraddha Arya shared a small video of herself with Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi.

She captioned the video, "Happy Independence Day!!! Our own little Independence Day Celebration on sets of Kundali Bhagya :) !!! #JaiHind #India #ProudIndian #Hipi @zeetv @ruhiiiiiiiiii @nzoomfakih #Preeta #Srishti #Sherlyn." In the video, the girls are seen dancing to Arijit Singh's Ae Watan and celebrating the sense of freedom. Check out the video here:



Kundali Bhagya recently completed 3 years of telecast. On the occasion, we asked Shraddha if she ever felt that the show might do so well when she signed up for it. "You are never very confident about how your work is going to be received, whether it will be successful or where her people will accept it. But we have been working for so long, we really stop thinking about how it will do. We just want to give all that we have to. I did not pre-think that this does well or becomes number 1. There were no such thoughts in my head when I started shooting."

