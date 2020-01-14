VIDEO: Naagin 4: Nia Sharma joins Sayantani Ghosh for a Naagin dance number and it is all things exciting

Nia Sharma joins Sayantani Ghosh for a sexy dance number in Naagin 4 and it will pique your interest.

Naagin 4 premiered just a couple of weeks ago and has already become one of the most-watched shows on Indian Television. Given the track record the supernatural show has had, it is not even surprising. The latest names to join the bandwagon of Naagins are Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin among others. Nia was revealed to be playing the shape-shifting serpent in the latest episode as opposed to her initial claims of not playing one.

Now, Nia, who is extremely popular on social media, shared a video of herself doing the Naagin dance with Sayantani Ghosh. Earlier, we have seen , Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti among others give a scintillating performance as shape-shifting serpents and Nia sure looks excited. She shared the video on social media with the caption which read, "@sayantanighosh0609 #naaginbhagyakaazehreelakhel @colorstv."



Meanwhile, about doing Naagin, Nia had previously told us, "Honestly, Naagin is a brand today. Kudos to Ekta Kapoor and the last three seasons which has done so well. Mouni Roy nailed it. For me, it is a brand.” About trolls, she laughed off saying, “Now coming to trolls, I wouldn’t lie that I didn’t laugh at Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan or anyone and tell them and they used to laugh as well. So where will you find a job where you can laughing so much, enjoying it and come back home. I understand the repercussions, I understand it get funny at times, but if it gets TRPs and other makers are following suit then why not?”

