VIDEO: Naagin 4's Karishma Tanna enjoys music as she gears up to resume shoot post lockdown for the first time

Karishma Tanna shares a video from her car as she is enroute for her shoot for the first time after the lockdown was announced in the month of March. The actress is currently part of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

After almost over a month of the government granting permission to resume shoots with prior approvals, things have somewhat started to open up. While daily soap studios starting shooting first, slowly and steadily shoots for web shows and films are also starting to begin. Karishma Tanna is the latest to share that she is resuming shoot from today for the first time post lockdown. The happiness on her face is quite palpable.

Sharing a reel of her car ride with her enjoying some 'me' time, Karishma wrote, "Goin for a shoot after 4 months Uff yeh lockdown." She is seen wearing her mask and seems excited. The actress was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi and if rumours are to be believed, the actress might even win the show. The finale for the show is yet to be shot though.



Meanwhile, about her struggles in the initial days, Karishma had exclusively told Pinkvilla, "When I was young, I was conscious about my height because every time I used to go for a look test, they would say, 'arey hero chota hai' and we cannot take you because you are tall. For the first time, I realised that in India, being tall is a problem. In fact, they should be looking up to the person who is tall and has a personality. I started lying about my height that it is 5'8, whereas it is 5'10."

Karishma Tanna had previously revealed that she was in talks for a web show, we wonder if that is what begins shooting!

