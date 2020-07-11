VIDEO: Naagin 4's Karishma Tanna enjoys music as she gears up to resume shoot post lockdown for the first time
After almost over a month of the government granting permission to resume shoots with prior approvals, things have somewhat started to open up. While daily soap studios starting shooting first, slowly and steadily shoots for web shows and films are also starting to begin. Karishma Tanna is the latest to share that she is resuming shoot from today for the first time post lockdown. The happiness on her face is quite palpable.
Meanwhile, about her struggles in the initial days, Karishma had exclusively told Pinkvilla, "When I was young, I was conscious about my height because every time I used to go for a look test, they would say, 'arey hero chota hai' and we cannot take you because you are tall. For the first time, I realised that in India, being tall is a problem. In fact, they should be looking up to the person who is tall and has a personality. I started lying about my height that it is 5'8, whereas it is 5'10."
Karishma Tanna had previously revealed that she was in talks for a web show, we wonder if that is what begins shooting!