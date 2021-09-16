Video: Nakuul Mehta gives a glimpse of how baby Sufi and mom Jankee spend time at home

Actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh had recently shared the first look of their son Sufi. The couple took to their Instagram handles and dropped a video showing his different activities. And since then the internet is in awe of baby Sufi. Fans can’t stop going gushing over his looks. The star kid became the talk of the town for his beautiful eyes and strikingly cute looks. And now the actor has shared another video of Sufi and his wife on his handle.

In the video, it is seen how the two spend time at home when dad Nakuul is out for work. His wife revealed she sings, dances and does a ton of fun activities with her baby. Wearing Nakuul's shirt, Janke is seen playing with baby Sufi in the video. She writes, "Yes! That’s right! I do this all day, everyday… I sing to him, dance for him, cuddle him, turn him around, roll him up, tuck him in and kiss him every 10 seconds. I do all sorts of different things to entertain @babysufim from morning to night. And yet, I can’t get enough of him. Do all new parents feel the same way?"

She further adds, "P.S - Mumma wearing Dadda’s shirt while he’s away burning the midnight oil at work. A little message for Dadda when he does watch the video:- ‘Dear Dadda.. don’t come back and hide your shirt, again… Love ya’ @nakuulmehta.”

Take a look here:

Nakuul is currently seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. The show also stars Disha Parmar in the lead role. The current track is focusing on Ram and Priya’s marriage.

