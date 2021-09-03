Video: Nakuul Mehta, Jankee share first ever glimpse of their son Sufi

Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh Mehta have finally shared their glimpse of their son Sufi. Fans were waiting for a long time. The couple welcomed their first child on February 3. Their baby has turned seven months old today and the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video. As soon as he shared the video, fans started dropping comments. To note, the actor is currently seen in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. The romantic drama started on August 30.

In the video, the little munchkin is seen playing around as his parents capture his activity on camera. He is looking very cute. Nakuul also penned a beautiful note along with the video. It reads, ““Hi, I am Sufi and I am 7 months old today. It’s so nice to finally meet you. P.S. Letting my folks share this on my behalf ‘cause I got cool things to do! @babysufim (sic).” Neeti Mohan writes, “Finally is pyare bache ke darshan ho gaye. What a good looking boy he is . The eyes uffff! God bless.”

Another user wrote, “Hey Sufi!! Nice to meet ya!” Nakuul and Jankee often share adorable posts of their baby boy. In the video Sufi is seen wearing a blue shirt and shorts. He also has blue eyes. Ruelle's song I Get to Love You is heard playing in the background.”

Click here to view the video:

The couple had even announced his name in a fun video. Jankee had written, “Sufi’ A name that we decided when I was 3 months pregnant for our to-be firstborn, irrespective of the gender. Sufi symbolises spirituality, art, philosophy, literature, soul, song and everything that we stand for. From the time you were born, you have filled up our lives and hearts with so much love & we just can’t get enough of you. Mamma & Dadaa love you #myforevervalentine @babysufim (sic).”

