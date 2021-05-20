VIDEO: Neha Kakkar grooves with her niece on song ‘Khad Tainu Main Dassa’; Rohanpreet Singh says ‘Killing it’

Neha Kakkar shared a reel video on her Instagram in which she is seen dancing with her niece on her latest song.

Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh always treat their Instagram fans with fun videos. The videos are usually inspired by their daily life and fans also eagerly wait for them. The couple enjoys a huge fan following. And today also the singer has treated her fans with another video but this time her husband is missing from it. She has shared the space with her adorable niece Guddu and sister Surbhi Kakkar. They had a blast while grooving on the song ‘Khad Tainu Main Dassa’.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, the diva wrote, “KhadTainuMainDassa Oye!!!! @surbhikakkar12 & #Guddu My Baby Killing It!!!” The trio looked happy as they danced on the singer's track. They are seen dressed in ethnic attires. Neha Kakkar is wearing a green coloured kurta with a dupatta. She has opted for minimal makeup. The video gained appreciation from husband Rohanpreet Singh. He wrote, “Woah.. Killing It!! All Three of You!!!! Nehu.” He also shared a similar reel on his Instagram handle.

Rohanpreet captioned it as, "#KhadTainuMainDassa with our Cutest #Guddu and Beautiful @surbhikakkar12 #NehuPreet #RohanpreetSingh #ReelItFeelIt #PunjabiSong." The song is trending on social platforms. It is penned by Kaptaan and composed by Rajat Nagpal.

Take a look at the screenshot:

Recently, the singer had celebrated the wedding anniversary of her parents. She organised a simple celebration at home. Neha Kakkar was joined by hubby Rohanpreet Singh, brother Tony Kakkar, sister Sonu Kakkar and other family members along with parents.

