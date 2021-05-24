VIDEO: Neha Kakkar is impressed with husband Rohanpreet Singh’s bhangra; Calls him 'Mere sohne sardar ji'

Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet Singh graced the reality show Indian Idol 12 sets. He had performed bhangra. The singer had recently shared the video on her Instagram.

Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh always treat fans with lovely pictures and videos. The couple enjoys a massive fan following on social platforms and always make it a point to appreciate each other. Their chemistry is adored by fans. Recently, the singer shared a video of her husband performing bhangra. Rohanpreet has left his better-half impressed with his steps. The video was shared by the singer and reality show Indian Idol 12 judge on her official Instagram handle.

The singer captioned the video as ‘Mere Sohne Sardar Ji!! @rohanpreetsingh Hayeee Aapka Bhangraaaa.” In the video, we can see an energetic Rohanpreet performing bhangra on the set of Indian Idol 12. Impressed with his dance, host Bharti also cannot stop herself and started matching steps with him. The singer clapped for him. She is one of the judges in the singing reality show. Her husband took to the comment section and wrote, "Awww My Queen..I Love You Soo Much and Hayeee Aapki Smile!!"

Actress Archana Puran Singh commented, "He is SMOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOTH oh my God PERFECT HE IS". Vishal Dadlani also praised him and wished them to be safe. Honey Singh also dropped a comment saying ‘Captan bhangre da’.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

The couple is currently in the singer's hometown in Uttarakhand. To note, the reality show is being criticised after legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar said that he was asked to praise the contestants. He had appeared on the show for a special episode on legendary singer. Many singers have reacted to his statement.

