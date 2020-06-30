VIDEO of Parth Samthaan getting irked with a media person outside Kasautii Zindagii Kay set goes viral

Parth Samthaan gets irked by a media person outside Kasautii Zindagii Kay set. WATCH the video right here. The actor resumed shoot a couple of days back.

With the paparazzi culture, celebrities hardly have any privacy left, be it outside set, on the road, outside the airport, cameras are everywhere. Many celebrities including B-Town celebrities have voiced their annoyance over this constant scrutiny and the latest actor to have hit headlines for the same is Parth Samthaan. Parth recently resumed shooting for his show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in Mumbai.

In a video that has gone viral, Parth is seen getting out of his car with a mask on and bags in his hands. The actor seems to be in a rush to get inside his makeup room; however, a media person is seen stopping him. Reacting to the call, Parth says, 'Ye aap phir chalu hogaye? (You have again started?)" He also added, "Main Aapki Lagaunga." Well, we don't know what put Parth off but certainly, his reply seems to have gone viral. He visibly looks shocked to see the media person outside the sets, especially with the restrictions in place.

Meanwhile, Parth has resumed shooting for his show on Saturday. The actor shared a few pictures from the set where he is seen getting back to Anurag mode in a white striped pantsuit and tie. He captioned the images as, "Back to Shoot after 3 months Back to normalcy ! #unlockindia". Erica Fernandes too has joined the shoot on Tuesday. The fresh episodes for the show will start from July 13, if the reports are to be believed.

Credits :Instagram

