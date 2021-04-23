VIDEO: Rahul Vaidya dances with ladylove Disha Parmar on his song 'Madhanya'; Blends ‘real with reel’

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are seen dancing on their recently released song. The singer shared the reels video on his Instagram.

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya and his ladylove Disha Parmar are one of the most adorable couples in the telly world. Fans adore their chemistry and are looking ahead to their marriage announcement. Though recently, the couple took the internet by storm when they shared a picture of them dressed as bride and groom. Fans and celebrities started sending them congratulatory messages, but it later turned out to be a poster of their new song Madhanya. Rahul has recently released his new song co-starring his Disha.

In a new reels video shared by the singer, the couple is seen dancing on the song Madhanya. Sharing the video, Rahul wrote, “Real ke saath Reel (real with reel) @dishaparmar #Madhanya getting soooo much love! Thank you guys.” The actress dropped a heart emoji on the post. Meanwhile, she too shared a set of romantic pictures with Rahul on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Mickey & Minni”.

Fans started showering love on their post. It is worth mentioning here that the singer had expressed his feelings for Disha when he was inside the Bigg Boss house.

Take a look at the screenshot of the video here:

Recently, in an exclusive video with us, Rahul Vaidya had said that the marriage is on hold owing to the current situation. Recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had tweeted, “We are waiting for the wedding bells, Heroine”, to which Disha had replied, “Haha!! Filhal yeh wale wedding bells se kaam chala lo!”

