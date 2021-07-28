VIDEO: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, and friends join the popular social media trend of ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’

Newly married Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are super popular on social media since Bigg Boss 14. The couple had been dating for some time when singer Rahul Vaidya had entered Bigg Boss house as a contestant. Inside the house, he realized his love for Disha and proposed to her from the BB house itself. Of course, she said yes and a few months after the show, the couple finally got married on 16th July 2021, in an intimate affair. The couple is presently enjoying their honeymoon period as they are spending some quality time together.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya's happiness is over the moon as his marriage with lady love and being one of the contestants of the reality show. He is also very active on social media and likes to be part of popular trends. After his close friend Aly Goni, now the singer has hopped on the trend of the audio on social media, where he, Disha, and some of their friends are seen grooving on the song ‘Bachpan Ke Pyar’. They are seen enjoying themselves while grooving to the song.

See video here- Click