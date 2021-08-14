VIDEO: Rahul Vaidya sings ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai’ for Disha Parmar; Wishes her an enjoyable journey

Newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are among the most popular and highly loved couples on social media. The adorable couple has been making headlines from the day Rahul Vaidya proposed to her on national TV. They got married last month in Mumbai. They have a massive fan following on social media. Disha Parmar will be soon seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, along with Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta. Before the start of the shoot, Rahul Vaidya wished her good luck.

When it comes to romantic gestures, Rahul Vaidya cannot be forgotten. The way he proposed to Disha inside the Bigg Boss 14 house is till remembered. Recently, he shared a video of himself and Disha Parmar, and he is seen singing to the tunes of the Bade Acche Lagte Hai along with the guitar. Disha is swooned by his romantic song as she looks at him lovingly.

He wrote in the caption, “All the best @dishaparmar for your new show & I am sure you will ace it with your effortless acting! May the first day of your shoot & all the days after this be a great enjoyable journey for you! #badeacchelagtehain2”.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are the leads of the upcoming show of Ekta Kapoor. The show features the love life of two lonely people in their 30’s. Disha will be playing the role of Priya and Nakuul will be seen as Ram.

