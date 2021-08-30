VIDEO: Rubina Dilaik becomes the latest celeb to join the Instagram trend of ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’
The song Jaane Meri Jaaneman has become viral on social media as people are taking part in the Instagram trend. Now, Rubina Dilaik has also become a part of the trend as she sings along with a cute little kid. The actress is active on social media and she is fond of trying out the new trends on social media.
The Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress has a massive fan following on social media and she often shares pictures as well as videos. The actress has recently shared a video in which she is seen enjoying the tunes of the trending song “Bachpan Ke Pyaar”. She is seen singing along a little kid on her bed as the little girl jumps around on the song. Rubina is is seen wearing a yellow t-shirt in the video. She captioned the video as, “She is overloaded with cuteness…… Ivana Hou for you guys ………. @benafd @chef_in_black_shorts”.
