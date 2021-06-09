VIDEO: Rubina Dilaik dances to her heart's content post the workout session; Fans call her the ‘dancing queen’

Rubina Dilaik has encouraged her fans to do workouts as she has shared a fun video of her. She is driving away all mid-week dullness from the video.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is a known for fitness enthusiasm. Her well-toned body is the proof. The actress has always stressed the importance of healthy living. Even after testing negative for COVID 19 she had shared her journey and how she fought with the deadly disease. Apart from her pictures and fun videos, her Instagram feed is also filled with fitness content. And today also she has shared yet another video where she is showing her happiness after a workout session.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, ‘Me after a Good work out day..... after looooonnnngggggg.’ The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress is seen doing a happy dance post-workout. The actress seems to have missed working out very badly. Dressed in a lavender colour T-shirt and purple colour pants, she danced perfectly. Her hair was tied in a bun style. She is in Agra currently shooting for her serial. Fans enjoyed her video and called her ‘dancing queen’.

Recently, she had shared a picture peeping outside the window. Her husband Abhinav Shukla also dropped a comment and called her 'My Kaddu.

Take a look at the screenshot of the video here:

To note, the couple was seen in a music video titled Marjaneya. The song was sung by Neha Kakkar and it was a huge hit. Currently, her husband is in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She did not participate owing to her work commitments and also she was then tested positive for COVID 19.

Also Read: 5 Times Rubina Dilaik nailed the saree looks and left everyone in awe of her panache

Credits :Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Share your comment ×