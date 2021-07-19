VIDEO: Rubina Dilaik flaunts her ‘perfect smile’ as she grooves in a gorgeous lehenga

Rubina Dilaik aces the traditional look in a beautiful lehenga and silver jewellery as she follows a new trend on social media.

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most famous television celebrities on social media. The actress has a huge fan following, owing to her acting prowess and fashion sense. She also loves to entertain her fans with her variety of videos and pictures. Rubina is very fond of dancing and often shares videos on her social media. She has also amazed her fans with her smooth moves in numerous sequences of her TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress has recently shared an adorable dance video of herself.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner has shared a new reel in which she is seen matching steps with the song ‘You're Perfect’ by Charly Black. She looks gorgeous as she flaunts her physique and her perfect smile in a grey lehenga. The actress is a sight to behold in the traditional look with curls. She has paired the look with stylish silver neckpieces and a simple black bindi, which enhances her look. Seeing her energy in the dance, even you can’t resist shaking a leg.

Rubina Dilaik is also considered as one of the top actresses in the television sector. She has been part of many daily soaps over the years. The actress plays the main protagonist of the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Presently, she is part of the new season of the show. The actress is married to TV actor Abhinav Shukla.

