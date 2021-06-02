VIDEO: Rubina Dilaik has a sweet message for husband Abhinav Shukla; Says ‘Wish I could hug you right now’

Rubina Dilaik is missing her husband Abhinav Shukla who is in Cape Town. The actress has shared a video with a message.

Television couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have redefined the marriage. The couple had announced that they were heading for divorce but then decided to rework it. And see today they are again a happy couple. Currently, the actor is in Cape Town because of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shooting and it looks like the actress is missing him badly. Her latest Instagram post is proof of that. She has shared a video with a sweet message. The duo was offered to be a part of the reality show. Abhinav accepted the opportunity but she couldn't take up the reality show because of her work commitments.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a special video message for her husband. In the video, she is seen expressing her desire to hug her hubby. "Wish I could hug you right now," says Rubina but she couldn't do it. So, she decided to send a special video message to him. She captioned it as "Lovers these days @ashukla09".

Earlier in the day, she had shared a series of pictures in her Boss lady avatar and dropped a special message for her haters. She was looking very confident in the pictures.

She has recently celebrated five years of show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She shared photos and also penned, "5 years of hard work (minus 1yr 2months) , passion and risk taking ability has been rewarded by your love ( my beautiful people) ........ Shakti has and will always be close to my heart.... Congratulations to the entire team."

