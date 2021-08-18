VIDEO: Rubina Dilaik offers a glimpse of her cool dance moves as she follows a new trend

VIDEO: Rubina Dilaik offers a glimpse of her cool dance moves as she follows a new trend
Rubina Dilaik is a leading television actress who rose to fame with the show Choti Bahu. She gained a massive fan following on social media after her entry in Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner of the show. Rubina was highly appreciated in the show for her fashion sense and strong personality. The actress recently gave a glimpse of her boss lady moves in a video.

Rubina Dilaik has shared a video of herself and her girl gang as they are seen grooving on the song ‘Hello my name is Susie”. Rubina has worn a loose fit little black dress along with black sunglasses. Her hair is tied in a tight bun and she has worn brown footwear. She wrote in the caption, “Hello! My name is Rubi , m RUBI with a B”.

Rubina Dilaik is currently enjoying the success of her new romantic music video, Tumse Pyaar Hai. It is her second music video with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She is active on social media and often takes part in the ongoing trends on Instagram. She was last seen in the season two of her popular television show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Abhinav Shukla is presently being seen in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. He is seen performing dangerous stunts on the show and the shooting was done in Cape Town, South Africa. During that phase, Rubina Dilaik often shared pictures of them as she missed him.

Credits: Rubina Dilaik Instagram


