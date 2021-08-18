VIDEO: Rubina Dilaik offers a glimpse of her cool dance moves as she follows a new trend

Rubina Dilaik is a leading television actress who rose to fame with the show Choti Bahu. She gained a massive fan following on social media after her entry in Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner of the show. Rubina was highly appreciated in the show for her fashion sense and strong personality. The actress recently gave a glimpse of her boss lady moves in a video.

Rubina Dilaik has shared a video of herself and her girl gang as they are seen grooving on the song ‘Hello my name is Susie”. Rubina has worn a loose fit little black dress along with black sunglasses. Her hair is tied in a tight bun and she has worn brown footwear. She wrote in the caption, “Hello! My name is Rubi , m RUBI with a B”.

See video here: Click