VIDEO: Rubina Dilaik is ready to cast ‘black magic’ as she decks up in different looks

The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik is known for her acting prowess and fashion. She has a massive fan following on social media as fans love to see her unique and specially curated looks. She is active on social media and leaves no stone unturned to talk with her fans. She has recently shared a variety of her looks in black in a video.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is known for her charming looks and fearless attitude. She won hearts inside the Bigg Boss house by staying her true self and speaking up when something wrong was done to her. She has recently shared a video in which she looks fabulous as she sports numerous black outfits. From a shimmery and ruffle black saree to a gorgeous formal look, she has aced both of them. Her make up is also different in both the looks as she had put on a dark makeup for the formal look and a simple make up with the saree.

See video here: Click