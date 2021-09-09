VIDEO: Rubina Dilaik shares the special birthday gift by hubby Abhinav Shukla; Find out here

The actress Rubina Dilaik celebrated her birthday on 26th August as she shared pictures of her beautiful vacation with her hubby. The actress had shared pictures from her trip to Kerala on her social media. Rubina has recently shared a video of the ‘Shirodhara’ process of relaxation, which she revealed was a special gift by her hubby.

The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress has shared a video on social media in which she is seen undergoing the process of Shirodhara. She is seen lying down and wearing a towel robe as some liquid is pouring over her head. In the video, she has shared the benefits of taking the Shirodhara treatment, which includes relieving anxiety, promoting better sleep, improves concentration, slows ageing, solution for numerous eye problems, assists in removing migraines, headaches, improves vision, improves blood circulation, and much more.

She shared in the video, “This is what my Birthday looked LIKE ….. @ashukla09 made sure it is divinely beautiful…. With serene atmosphere, clean diet, and Ayurvedic treatments , my body and soul have surely rejuvenated”

See video here- Click