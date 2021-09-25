VIDEO: Rubina Dilaik shares what her heart said when she first saw Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik is among the leading actresses on television screens and has a massive following on social media. She is loved for her positive attitude and impressive fashion sense. The actress likes to follow Instagram trends and often takes out time from her busy schedule to try them. She has recently shared a video of a popular trend where she calls her hubby Abhinav Shukla, ‘Baby’.

The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress looks like a diva in her new video. She donned a green tie-dye dress and paired it with a statement choker. Her hair is in curls and falls on her shoulder. The makeup is fabulous and flawless, which completely matches her attire. In the video, she is seen lip-syncing as she says, ‘Can I call you baby?’ as per the popular trend on Instagram. She shared in her caption about her having the same feeling when she first saw Abhinav Shukla.

See post here: