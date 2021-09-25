VIDEO: Rubina Dilaik shares what her heart said when she first saw Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik is among the leading actresses on television screens and has a massive following on social media. She is loved for her positive attitude and impressive fashion sense. The actress likes to follow Instagram trends and often takes out time from her busy schedule to try them. She has recently shared a video of a popular trend where she calls her hubby Abhinav Shukla, ‘Baby’.

The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress looks like a diva in her new video. She donned a green tie-dye dress and paired it with a statement choker. Her hair is in curls and falls on her shoulder. The makeup is fabulous and flawless, which completely matches her attire. In the video, she is seen lip-syncing as she says, ‘Can I call you baby?’ as per the popular trend on Instagram. She shared in her caption about her having the same feeling when she first saw Abhinav Shukla. 

Rubina Dilaik is was last seen on the television show Shakti Astitve Ke Ehsaas Ki's new season. The show was recently wrapped up after a long run of more than five years. Rubina Dilaik expressed gratitude for being part of the show that made her a household name in the country. She participated in the show Bigg Boss 14 with her husband Abhinav Shukla and emerged as the winner of the show. She is now going to make her Bollywood debut with the movie Ardh. Presently, she has taken a small break from work as she shared pictures on her social media.

