VIDEO: Rupali Ganguli displays her mood while dieting; Says 'Everybody who is on a diet, I can feel you'

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Rupali Ganguly is known for her entertaining and active personality. She has a massive fan following on social media owing to the photos and videos shared by her. Her videos from the sets of her daily soap Anupamaa are quite popular and some had even become viral. She has recently shared a video of herself on a diet as she finds it difficult to keep up with it.

Rupali Ganguly has shared a hilarious video of her as she is seen sitting at a dining table and there is a delicious spread of pizza, donuts and sweets on the table which is making her mouth water, but as she is on diet, she is only having a salad. She has put a song relating to her craving for good food as she cannot have that. She captioned, “Everybody who is on a diet..I can feel you!!!”

A lot of people related to her plight in the video and dropped comments. Delnaz Irani wrote, “Exactly”. A user wrote, “Are you channeling your inner Indravadan Sarabhai?”, while another commented, “And when you so tempting pizza and donuts in front of you how someone can control.”

See video here: Click