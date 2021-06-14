VIDEO: Rupali Ganguly reveals she is a bathroom singer; Fans react to her singing ‘Samjhawan’

Rupali Ganguly shows her hidden talent to fans. Meanwhile, the viewers are witnessing high voltage drama in the show.

The show Anupamaa cast has returned to Mumbai and has started shooting for further episodes. But earlier they were shooting in Silvassa as the Maharashtra government had announced lockdown in the state. But it looks like Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly is still missing her Silvassa days as she has been sharing some throwback pictures on social media. However, in her recent post, the lead actress has shared a video where she has shown her singing skill and fans are in awe.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, ‘PROFESSIONAL BATHROOM SINGERS These r Khanvel memories.’ In the video, she is spotted singing the popular song ‘Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki’. Though the song has been sung by many singers and in 2020 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan had also sung this song. Coming back to the video, the actress is seen dressed in Anupama get up, and then singing. She has a lovely voice and is singing beautifully. Her fans were in shock and started dropping comments.

One of the fans wrote, ‘For me the most beautiful voice with the most beautiful heart thats all matters, only love.’ While many dropped heart and fire emojis. Rupali enjoys a massive fan following and it is quite visible.

CLICK HERE

A lot of drama is going on in the show. Kavya and Anupama are staying under one roof which is making Vanraj irritated. He is not happy with his father’s decision and neither is Kavya. They think that Anupama should go to her house. On the other hand, Anupama is excited to start her new journey. What happens next will be interesting to see?

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly discloses ‘what girls want’ in her latest post; Shares PICS

Credits :Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Share your comment ×