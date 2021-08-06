VIDEO: Rupali Ganguly tries ‘aankhiyon se goli maare’ trend & reveals fun reels make her want to experiment

Rupali Ganguly has been in the limelight again courtesy her hit show Anupamaa. Her character resonated with a large number of people owing to which she has been receiving massive love and respect from her fans. Apart from her work, she is known to be a jovial person. She is often seen enjoying with the cast of the show as they make fun videos together. Rupali today shared a video of her doing a popular social media trend.

Anupamaa lead actress has shared a video of her indulging in the popular trend of ‘aankhiyon se goli maare’. Rupali shared that she is enjoying these fun and simple internet video trends. She looks pretty in the multicolour printed sleeveless attire with bangles. Her hair is left open and she has put on a red bindi for accentuating her look. The actress captioned the video as, “Tried this ‘aankhiyon se goli maare’ trend These simple yet fun reels are making me make want to experiment some more!”

See the video here: