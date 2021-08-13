VIDEO: Rupali Ganguly wins over fans with her stunning transformation on the ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ trend

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. She is known for her lively and happy personality. She is active on social media and often shares pictures, reels, videos, stories, etc. She posts entertaining videos of her or with the cast of the show Anupamaa, when they get some free time apart from the shooting. She has recently posted a popular trend video showcasing her transformation.

Rupali Ganguly has shared a video on her social media handle about the popular song ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ in which she has done her look transformation. First, she is seen in a shirt and torn jeans and after the transformation, she looks beautiful in a black floral print saree. Her hair is partly tied up and she has accessorised her look with a black necklace, traditional earrings, a set of bangles and a bindi. Her makeup is perfect and her expressions on the song are perfect.

She captioned, “Thoda late... par trend toh trend hota hai na!!”

See the video here: Click