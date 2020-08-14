VIDEO: Ruslaan Mumtaz is already missing YRHPK; Shares a video of playing table tennis with Shaheer Sheikh
Ruslaan Mumtaz had entered Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke recently as Varun. The actor's track on the show is now ending with him being revealed to be the main culprit behind his brother Karan's murder. Ruslaan has wrapped up shooting for the show and is already missing it. Taking to his Instagram, Ruslaan shared a video of some BTS activities with the cast. In one video, he is seen playing table tennis with Shaheer and it speaks volume of their camaraderie off-screen.
Miss U Too Varun..U Should come for a match sometime @ruslaanmumtaz - @Shaheer_S
Buddies Already Missing Each Other#ShaheerSheikh #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe
pic.twitter.com/xxYdYqfYLD
— ShaheerSheikh_Trends (@ShaheerTrends) August 14, 2020
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh & I have been friends for 11 years: Ruslaan Mumtaz on working with him in YRHPK
Ruslaan and Shaheer have been great friends before too and in a post, Ruslaan praised Shaheer for his work and wrote, "After working with him and watching him in front of the camera, I now know why he is so loved and adored by millions. The camera catches his true lovable self. It's such a pleasure to be working and spending time with such a loving, relaxed and fun co actor. I feel really fortunate to be working at such times when so many fellow actors are worried about their next assignment."