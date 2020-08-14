VIDEO: Ruslaan Mumtaz is already missing YRHPK; Shares a video of playing table tennis with Shaheer Sheikh

Ruslaan Mumtaz has wrapped up shooting for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and is already missing it. Taking to his Instagram, Ruslaan shared a video of some BTS activities with the cast especially Shaheer Sheikh.

Ruslaan Mumtaz had entered Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke recently as Varun. The actor's track on the show is now ending with him being revealed to be the main culprit behind his brother Karan's murder. Ruslaan has wrapped up shooting for the show and is already missing it. Taking to his Instagram, Ruslaan shared a video of some BTS activities with the cast. In one video, he is seen playing table tennis with Shaheer and it speaks volume of their camaraderie off-screen.

Ruslaan had entered the show post lockdown and had already mentioned that he is very happy to be a part of the show which is popular. He even celebrated his birthday recently and thanked the team of YRHPK for being supportive. He had written, "This year has easily been my best bday so far. Fortunate to have such a great bond with my affectionate and gorgeous wife @niralirm with whom I share such beautiful memories and such an inspiring love story but this year has been like the icing on the cake. I have loyal fans (thanks to MP3, Tere sang, Jee le Zara) I have work in covid times ( thanks to @rajan.shahi.543 @starplus )."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh & I have been friends for 11 years: Ruslaan Mumtaz on working with him in YRHPK

Ruslaan and Shaheer have been great friends before too and in a post, Ruslaan praised Shaheer for his work and wrote, "After working with him and watching him in front of the camera, I now know why he is so loved and adored by millions. The camera catches his true lovable self. It's such a pleasure to be working and spending time with such a loving, relaxed and fun co actor. I feel really fortunate to be working at such times when so many fellow actors are worried about their next assignment."

