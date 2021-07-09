VIDEO: Shagufta Ali on unprofessional behaviour of actors: They don’t show respect to seniors

Shagufta Ali is facing a financial crisis due to no work. She has recently revealed that she has to sell her car as there was not much money for survival.

Veteran actress Shagufta Ali has recently hit to headlines after she revealed that she is facing a financial crisis. The news came as a shock for everyone and soon some celebrities reached to her help. Neena Gupta, Rohit Shetty, and others were reportedly come forward to help the actress. She has been part of many hit television shows including Punar Viaah, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas among others. However, a web portal had mentioned that the actress has been in financial loss due to no work.

And now an old video has surfaced on the internet where she is seen talking about the unprofessional behaviour of the actors. She says, “New actors’ don’t show respect to senior actors. They don’t even greet them. This is not the culture. There should be a proper environment.” She also talked about the difference between working on television and film sets. The actress said that there is a huge difference. Recently, the actress made an appearance in the Dance Deewane 3 show.

On the show, had offered the actress financial aid from the entire team of the dance reality show.

Listen to the interview here:

To note, the actress is also suffering from health issues. She has to sell her jewellery and car for survival. The actress had said that during the pandemic things went from bad to worst. Her TV shows include Parampara, Junoon, and The Zee Horror Show. She has been part of movies--International Khiladi, Hero No 1 and Laila Majnu. Her last TV show is Bepannaah.

Also Read: Shagufta Ali on selling her car & jewellery for survival: Things went from bad to worse because of pandemic

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×