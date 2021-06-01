VIDEO: Shaheer Sheikh sings Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Bumro Bumro’; Hina Khan calls him ‘Farzi Kashmiri’

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh's starrer song Baarish Ban Jana teaser will be releasing today. The actor revealed this in his post.

and Shaheer Sheikh will be soon seen in a music video titled ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’. But ahead of the song release, the actors are sharing behind the scene videos and pictures on social platforms. And it is making everyone fall for the song. Right from shooting in the minus degree to a singing song, the two are having all fun. Recently, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor has shared a video where he was spotted singing the song Bumro Bumro.

In the video, both can be seen sitting in the sun and keeping themselves warm. Then Shaheer starts singing Bumro Bumro from 's film. But suddenly Hina and other crew members realised that it was not the actor who is singing the song, but it was someone else. And then the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress called him ‘Farzi Kashmiri’. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Talent ki kadar he nahi hai.. @realhinakhan @poojasinghgujral Playback singer @mohitsharmasaggie #BTS #BaarishBanJaana."

Hina reacted and wrote, "Yeah yeah yeah #FarziKashmiri." However, he also shared some pictures on his Instagram and revealed that the teaser of the song will be releasing today. Fans also dropped comments saying that he should dance.

Take a look here:

Earlier, the actress had shared videos of shooting in the minus degrees. The video had gone viral as both were seen shivering in the cold temperature. On the work front, Shaheer will be next seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi season 3. The promo of the show has already been released.

Also Read: Hina Khan shares BTS video of song Baarish Ban Jaana & thanks Shaheer Sheikh for his jacket; Actor reacts

Credits :Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Share your comment ×