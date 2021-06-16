VIDEO: Shaheer Sheikh sings ‘Ye Kahan Aagae Hum’ as he enjoys snowfall in Ladakh

Television's handsome hunk Shaheer Sheikh is all excited for his upcoming show ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’. The makers are coming up with the third season and have also released the promos. The third season will also have the actor and Erica Fernandes in the lead role. The shooting of the same is also going on in Siliguri. However, amid this, the actor has shared a video on his official Instagram handle in which he is seen enjoying the snowfall.

He captioned the video as ‘Ye kahan aagae hum.' In the video, clad in a black jacket, the actor is seen standing in the middle of the road and enjoying the snowfall. He is heading to Pangong Lake in Ladakh, but vehicles' movement has stopped due to sudden snowfall. So, this gave the actor a chance to go live on Instagram. As soon as he went live, fans started dropping comments. One of the fans wrote, ‘Your eyelashes, hair totally freezed’.

Recently, he had also shared a video where he was seen dancing on the song ‘My Bestie’ with Erica. The video went viral and fans were also excited to see them together. To note, their chemistry was loved by the viewers in the last two seasons.

In the third promo, the makers showed changing dynamics in the relationship of Sonakshi (Erica) and Dev (Shaheer). The clip starts with Dev teasing Sonakshi by saying that a couple starts looking like the same after a few years of marriage. To which she replies, ‘But strangely their thoughts become different.’

