VIDEO: Shehnaaz Gill shoots for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar; Fans call her ‘Stunning’

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to give a surprise to her fans. She will be seen in celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani calendar

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill is very popular among the masses. Her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla is still adored by her fans. She became more popular after her stint in the reality show. The actress cum singer has taken the internet by storm after she was seen shooting for celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s new calendar 2021. The photographer shared the behind the scene shooting video on his Instagram handle. Fans can’t keep themselves calm and have been sharing the videos.

This video has raised the temperature on the internet. It is a boomerang video showing her posing in a white shirt and multi coloured pants as she leans on the glass wall. Shehnaaz looks hot as she flaunts her looks for the camera. She has opted for bold makeup and a messy hair look. The video is captioned as ‘Magic Is Something You Create #btswithdabboo With Stunning Shehnaaz Gill @shehnaazgill.” The photographer is clicking her pictures is also seen in the video.

Fans have dropped comments saying, ‘Wow we are super excited for this collaboration... it is already giving us goosebumps eagerly waiting.’ Another wrote, ‘Wow....hotttt..... Sana keep going like this may gbu with many more achievements like this.’

To note, she will be soon in a film with Diljit Dosanjh. The actress has been doing music videos also with Sidharth Shukla. She has also been stunning her fans with lovely and stylish pictures of her on social media. Recently, she was trolled after a video of an assistant sits down with a pair of high heels and help her in putting them on.

