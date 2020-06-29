VIDEO: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan thank the YRKKH production house for ensuring workplace safety

In a new video shared by Directors Kut Production, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have thanked their production team for ensuring workplace safety on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) will most likely be churning out fresh episodes from July 13th. The shooting for the same has already resumed. The team has already shot for a promo wherein the duo will announce their comeback in style. In a new video shared by Directors Kut Production, Mohsin and Shivangi have thanked their production team for ensuring workplace safety.

Mohsin and Shivangi, in a self-shot video, have expressed his gratitude to the team for sanitizing the sets properly and ensuring all the rules are being followed. "Lights - Camera - Action !Doing the best at this moment puts us in the best place for the next moment... thats why utmost care and safety is been taken for everyone by entire team of Rajan Shahi’s #directorskutproduction

Back to Work !#unlock #safetyfirst #makingworkplacesafe #yehrishtakyakehlatahai @khan_mohsinkhan @rajan.shahi.543" the caption read.

