VIDEO: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan thank the YRKKH production house for ensuring workplace safety

In a new video shared by Directors Kut Production, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have thanked their production team for ensuring workplace safety on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) will most likely be churning out fresh episodes from July 13th. The shooting for the same has already resumed. The team has already shot for a promo wherein the duo will announce their comeback in style. In a new video shared by Directors Kut Production, Mohsin and Shivangi have thanked their production team for ensuring workplace safety. 

Mohsin and Shivangi, in a self-shot video, have expressed his gratitude to the team for sanitizing the sets properly and ensuring all the rules are being followed. "Lights - Camera - Action !Doing the best at this moment puts us in the best place for the next moment... thats why utmost care and safety is been taken for everyone by entire team of Rajan Shahi’s #directorskutproduction

Back to Work !#unlock #safetyfirst #makingworkplacesafe #yehrishtakyakehlatahai @khan_mohsinkhan @rajan.shahi.543" the caption read. 

The Coronavirus outbreak brought everything to a halt, including the entertainment industry in March. Now after the three months of lockdown, shoots have now begun to resume given the permission for the same and hence, Film City (Mumbai) has opened its gates to multiple shows to resume shooting. Some of the shows that have started the shoot include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 4, Kundali Bhagya, and a few others. A few pics from the set has already gone viral and left fans excited. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Are you excited to watch YRKKH? 

