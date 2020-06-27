VIDEO: Shivangi Joshi and Parth Samthaan promise freshness in YRKKH and Kasautii Zindagii Kay in a new promo

The channel has released two new promos for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay wherein both Shivangi Joshi and Parth Samthaan have promised viewers some freshness very soon.

To everyone waiting for their favourite daily soaps to return to television with fresh episodes, well, here's good news. If the buzz is to be believed, broadcasters are aiming to telecast fresh episodes from mid-July. Before that, the channel has released two new promos for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay wherein both Shivangi Joshi and Parth Samthaan have promised viewers some freshness very soon.

In YRKKH new promo, Shivangi walks down the memory lane and promises fans that they will be back with newness and fresh story. We wonder if Kairav's track will be paused for now given the risks involved with shooting with kids on the set. As for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth shot the promo at his home where he is seen congratulating everyone for passing life's biggest 'kasautii' which is social distancing. He has assured fans that they are returning sooner than we think with Prerna and Anurag's story continuing from where it paused. Well, the fans will definitely be excited.

Meanwhile, Shivangi and Mohsin resumed shoots for the show on Friday, photos of which have gone viral. Fans have been rooting for the duo ever since and excited to see their pair back again. On the other hand, Parth's pic from the sets has hit the web today.

While YRKKH airs at 9:30 PM, Kasautii airs at 8 PM on Star Plus. Are you excited for the shows to return?

Ek lambi raat ke baad ek naya savera hone ko hai

Ayeee itna pyaara promo

The bg is love

Uparse shivi ka voice

And the kaira flashbacks

Aisa lag raha show ke reboot horaha

Can't wait excited @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 #yrkkh #kaira #Shivin pic.twitter.com/W6iaIorWF0 — Ramya (@SweetRamii) June 27, 2020

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×