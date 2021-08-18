Video: Shraddha Arya celebrates her birthday with girl gang; Says ‘Life is a romantic comedy’

Shraddha Arya celebrated her birthday on August 17. The actress was trending after she shared pictures and videos from her birthday vacation. She has gone on a vacation with her girl gang and has been treating fans with new updates. Keeping up with the trend, Shraddha shared a video where she was seen cutting cakes in style.

In the video, the Kundali Bhagya actress is seen wearing an LBD and enters the room with full energy and a smile. She is dancing as her girl gang comes with two cakes and the actress is confused about which one to cut first. The video is captioned as “Cuz life is a Romantic-Comedy- Drama Musical! Happy Birthday To Me!” Fans also commented on the video and wished the actress. Her co-actor Dheeraj Dhoopar also shared a post for her and wished, “Cheers to reverse ageing. Happiest Birthday my girl.”

Recently, Shraddha Arya had shared a video of her swimming in a pool. The video was trending on social media. She was seen wearing a polka dot bikini and was swimming like a pro. To note, the actress rose to fame with her role of Preeta in the show Kundali Bhagya which is a spin off of Kumkum Bhagya. The show is popular among the masses. Fans adore her and Dheeraj’s on-screen chemistry.

The actress made her acting debut in 2004 with the talent hunt show 'India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj’. She has also worked in Bollywood, Tamil as well as Telugu films. To note, she was seen in the reality show Nach Baliye in 2019.

