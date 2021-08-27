Video: Shraddha Arya grooves on the song Kithe Chaliye; Fans call her ‘Gorgeous’

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular TV actors and has a big fan following on social media. She often treats fans with her pictures and videos. Recently, she was trending because of her birthday. The actress ringed in her birthday with her girl gang at an undisclosed destination. Her videos had gone viral on social media. And once again she has shared another video on Instagram which has left her fans in awe. She is seen dancing on the song Kithe Chaliye from the film Shershaah.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared her mesmerising pictures in a gorgeous pink lehenga teamed up with a halter-neck blouse and matching dupatta. She opted for subtle makeup with kohl and a dash of lipstick. To complete her look, she wore bangles and a pair of beautiful earrings. The actress was looking gorgeous. In the video, she was seen dancing to the song.

Fans also dropped comments. One of the users wrote, “Soooo gorgeous’. Another wrote, “Beautiful Barbie girl.”

Shraddha Arya made her acting debut in 2004 with the talent hunt show 'India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj’. She has worked in Bollywood, Tamil as well as Telugu films. To note, she was seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2019 with her partner. Currently, she is seen essaying the role of Preeta in the show Kundali Bhagya. She is seen opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar in it.

