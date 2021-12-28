VIDEO: Shraddha Arya puts her ‘holiday hat on’ as she sizzles in a floral white bikini

Last month TV actress Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul Sharma in a grand wedding ceremony in presence of their close friends and family members. The newly-married jetted off to the Maldives to spend some quality time and celebrate New Year. On Monday, December 27, the Kundali Bhagya actress shared a sneak peek from her honeymoon diaries in the Maldives and left her fans in awe.

The actress shared a short clip from her trip. In the video, she can be noticed having fun as she dances her heart out. Shraddha was seen in a white bikini and her red chooda as she grooved over a song while holding a beach hat. Sharing the lovely glimpse on her Instagram, the actress wrote, "Holiday Hat On!!!". Her video set the internet on fire. Earlier, she had shared a few pictures of her romantic dinner and beach visits via social media handle. She had captioned her pictures as: “Hiding away from the world at this Paradise!!!” Shraddha is keeping her fashion game on at her honeymoon. Her pictures have captivated her fans' hearts and they flooded the comment section with compliments.

The actress recently got married to naval commander Rahul Nagal whom she was dating for almost a year. The couple tied the knot in the presence of family and friends in Delhi on November 16, 2021. Shraddha’s Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla, Shashank Vyas were among the attendees at her pre-wedding festivities and marriage ceremony.