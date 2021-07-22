VIDEO: Shraddha Arya reveals what she does first thing in the morning after getting up

Shraddha Arya is riding high on the success of the show Kundali Bhagya. The show has completed 1000 episodes recently. It is one of the most watched daily soaps on television. Dheeraj Dhoopar is in the lead role and the chemistry between the lead actors is adored by the audiences. Apart from this, she is also active on social media. She always treats her fans with funny videos and pictures. Today also she shared a video on her Instagram.

In the video, Shraddha is seen clad in a black dress and is setting her hair. She is in the get-up of her on-screen role Preeta. Her makeup is done. While setting her hair, she reveals to her fans what is the first thing she does in the morning after getting up. Her caption also says, “I wake up Everyday at 7am..To get on to work instead of staying in Bed, & I scream at the top of my lungs.”

As soon as she posted the video, fans started dropping comments. Vikas Gupta also commented and said, “haha”. One of the fans wrote, “You looking gorgeous.” Another wrote, “My favourite.”

To note, the show Kundali Bhagya is now taking a leap that will focus on the new life of Preeta and Karan. They will become parents. Currently, the show has shown that Preeta is pregnant and everyone in the family is very happy. They are celebrating the good news.

