VIDEO: A sneak peek into KKK11’s Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar's sangeet rehearsal

Don't miss this adorable video of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar prepping for their wedding functions

The most awaited wedding of the year in the television industry is now finally around the corner. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya is all set to marry ladylove Disha Parmar on July 16. Fans are super excited and they can hardly wait to see Disha and Rahul take their relationship to the next level. As the wedding day comes closer, here is a glimpse of their wedding prep.

The couple has been busy with their sangeet rehearsals, and a video of this was recently out on social media. The singer is seen dancing beautifully with his lady love. The couple had recently shared the news of their wedding on social media along with the date. The couple looks adorable while they practice their moves ahead of their big day.

For the unversed, singer Rahul Vaidya had proposed to Disha on national television while he was on Bigg Boss 14. He was one of the strongest contestants of the show and became a runner-up at the end of it. During his stay inside the house, Disha had surprised him as she visited the Bigg Boss 14 house and accepted his proposal. Rahul Vaidya will soon be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The singer recently returned home after shooting for the show in South Africa.

