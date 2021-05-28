VIDEO: Surbhi Chandna has a hilarious reaction to Instagram not getting banned in India; Fans react

Surbhi Chandna has shared a funny video in which she has reacted to Instagram not being banned in India.

The news of Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter being banned in India has created a panic among people. As reported, they were not following the new IT rules. Celebrities who enjoy a massive fan following on social media were showing concern over it. But now there is a sigh of relief among people as these social media platforms will not be banned in the country anytime soon. Actress Surbhi Chandna has a hilarious take on this news and shared a video on her Instagram.

Sharing the fun video, she wrote, “I will torture you cause #instagram Ban Nahi Hua…Watch till the end nahi toh PAAP CHADEGA.” The video starts with the actress singing the song ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh’ and then shares a glimpse of her new ethnic avatar. Fans got floored by her new look and flooded her comments section with praises. Actress Mreenal Deshraj, who was with her in the serial Ishqbaaaz, also commented saying ‘Cute’. Fans wrote that they are ready to be tortured.

To note, as per the new rules, the big social media platforms need to appoint a resident grievance officer and actively monitor content on the platform.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

To note, the Ishqbaaaz actress had recently shared a fun video when the news of Instagram getting banned in India came out. She was last seen in Naagin 5 where her chemistry with Sharad Malhotra was hailed. The show went off air in February. They both were also seen in a music video which received an overwhelming response from the fans.

